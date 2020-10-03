1/1
MARY LOUISE SIDWELL
SIDWELL, MARY LOUISE (nee BLACKBURN) It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Mary on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the age of 88 years, after a brief illness. Devoted wife of the late Jeffrey (1998). Loving mother of John (Karen) and Dave (Liane). Cherished grandmother to Bryan (Kyleen), Kate, Cameron (Alana), and Julia. Dear sister to Judy Turner (Derek Price). Treasured aunt to Elaine Guy (Phil). Caring grandaunt to David (Kayleigh) and Christopher (Lindsay-Jo). Precious great-grandaunt to Perseus. She was considered family to the many friends who will fondly remember her. Mary was born in Nottingham, England to John C. Blackburn (1969) and Louisa Dallison (1986) and came to Canada with her husband and children in 1963, eventually making her home in Thornhill, Ontario. She was a bright and independent woman, who loved to stay active doing volunteer work in her community. She enjoyed traveling to places around the world and visiting family members in the U.S. and U.K. She loved the arts, attending concerts whenever she had the chance. Mary's love of life was an inspiration. Her kindness and generosity will be remembered by us all. Per her wishes, no funeral service will be held. Please consider a donation in her honour to a local community arts organization. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
