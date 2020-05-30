MARY LOUISE SMITHER
SMITHER, MARY LOUISE (nee CHEYNE) May 8, 1927 - May 21, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mary Smither on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Lloyd. Cherished mother to Heather Ann, Julie, Dale (Ernie), Carol (David), Ted (Ina) and Cathy (Ian). Grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 9 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Mary was a lifetime member of The Order of Eastern Star 189. With respect to the current health protocols, Mary will be cremated and a graveside service and interment will take place at an appropriate time. If desired, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Alzheimer Society of Peel. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
