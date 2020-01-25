|
TINMOUTH, MARY LOUISE (nee CLARKE) At Delmanor Wynford on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the age of 93. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband Anthony W. (Tony) in 2001. Devoted mother to Jane (Joe Zeman), Pat (the late David Heron in 1997) (Marg Shorten), Ted (Shirley Richards) and Steve (Debbie Bateman). She was a proud and loving nana to Jennifer (Dave Blommers), Brian Zeman (Hilary Wiese), Allison (Brad Henderson) and Brad Tinmouth. G.G. always enjoyed the time she spent with her great-grandchildren Matt and Chris Blommers and Charlotte and Adelyn Henderson. She leaves a brother, John (the late Ina) and a sister, Nancy, as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Eddie (Marlyn). Mary was very close to the Tinmouth family, the late Eddy, Mike Greule, Tom and Madeline. She is survived by Anne Greule, Nicole, Bill and Anne, Alan and Mary, and many more nieces and nephews. Mary was born and raised in Montreal. She was especially proud to have served as a WD in the RCAF during World War II, and was stationed at Camp Borden. She loved life, her family, her friends, the arts and playing bridge. Everyone knew her for her wonderful sense of humour. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish to remember Mary, Mum wanted you to take a friend to lunch.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020