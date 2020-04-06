Home

Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3
(416) 773-0933
MARY LOUISE TROWBRIDGE

TROWBRIDGE, MARY LOUISE Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Bethany Lodge Nursing Home, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Lorne Wilfred Trowbridge. Cherished mother of Jennifer and her husband John, and Andrew and his wife Kate. Treasured grandmother of Coleman, Nolan, Caden, Julia Paris, Cameron and Grace. Survived by her siblings, Donald, Ian and Annette. Mary Lou will be forever missed by her family and friends. Private interment to take place at Highland Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME – SCARBOROUGH CHAPEL, 416-773-0933.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2020
