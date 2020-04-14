|
BUHAGAR, MARY LUCY (nee NATALE) 1924 - 2020 It is with great sadness and in a spirit of hopefulness, that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and friend on April 10, 2020. It is with significance for us that Lucy was welcomed to her eternal home, on Good Friday. Lucy had great confidence in the words of the Lord..."In my fathers house are many mansions: if it were not so I would have told you." (John 14:2) Born in Toronto on January 19, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Camillo and Mary (nee: Ambrose). In keeping with Provincial, Ecclesial encouragement and Lucy's personal wish, cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date, which will be announced publicly when these details are made known. www.rosarmorrsion.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2020