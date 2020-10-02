MARY LUKETIC

LUKETIC, MARY Peacefully at Wesburn Manor on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 93. Dearly beloved husband of the late Marijan. Loving mother of Katica (Ante), Mary (Mike), Jo-Ann (John), Angela (Terry) and Mario (Dindi). Cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff of Wesburn Manor for your care of Mom. Resting at Newediuk Funeral Home, Kipling Chapel, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard) on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with Funeral Webcast at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Visitation times, webcast and online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com