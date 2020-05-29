MORGAN, Mary Lynn (nee CAMERON) 1939 - 2020 Mary Lynn Morgan, aged 81, passed away on May 18, 2020, in Brampton, Ontario. Lynn was survived by her husband, Meurig Clive Morgan; her favourite sister Cheryl Burns and little brother Jim Cameron; her children Robert Cameron Erdelyi (spouse Lorna Erdelyi), Lisa Christine Erdelyi (spouse Hollis Bascombe) and Brian Michael Erdelyi; her grandchildren Sarah Erdelyi, Vanessa Erdelyi, Rachel Erdelyi, Pierce Bascombe and Shannon Erdelyi; and great-granddaughter Azariah Erdelyi. Lynn was predeceased by her parents and big brother William Cameron. Lynn was born the second child (and first daughter) to Lyall and Jean Cameron on April 4, 1939 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Lynn would often talk about taking the train to Victoria Beach every summer with her family. In 1953 she even quarantined with the Fairfield family during the polio epidemic. At the age of 14, the family moved to Toronto, Ontario. In 2009, she returned to Victoria Beach for a week with her little brother. Life wasn't easy for Lynn, however, she was always positive and resilient. She never cursed, never complained, never got angry and never asked anyone for anything. She gave everything she could to others. She worked hard and as a single mom raised Bob, Lisa and Brian the best way she knew how in Etobicoke to prepare them for life. She helped Bob get a plumbing apprenticeship with her employer Litton Systems, gave absolute love and support to Lisa (and her partner Hollis) as young parents and saved for months to buy Brian his first computer. Lynn met Clive on the Internet in 1999. It was love at first email and they married 3 months later. They lived in Port Elgin, Ontario, fishing, playing pool and mostly being side-by-side on the computer. She was often remembered by others for her bright pink coloured hair. She never wanted to create a fuss or to be the centre of attention so a private family viewing has already been held.



