Mary MacDonald WILSON
MARY MacDONALD WILSON (nee MANORE)


Peacefully in Toronto on August 16, 2020. Loving wife of William McClain Wilson for over 50 years. Beloved mother of Victoria (Karen Lovell) and Mary (Ashley Collier) and adored Granny of Jack, Katie, Charlotte and Annie. Dear sister of Reid Manore (Joanne) of Fredericton and kind aunt to eleven nieces and nephews. Mary loved her work as a physiotherapist and was cherished by many patients and colleagues. She shared her love of theatre, art, literature and travel with her family and she revelled in being a grandmother. Many thanks to the staff at Humber Heights for caring lovingly for Mary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MS Society or the Alzheimer Society. A celebration of life will follow once it is safe to gather. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
