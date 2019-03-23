Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY MacDOUGALL. View Sign

MacDOUGALL, MARY 1930 - 2019 Our indefatigable mother is now at rest. Mary MacDougall (Maria Assunta Theresa, nee Principe) died on March 18, 2019. Mary was predeceased in 2012 by her loving husband of 58 years, Ken MacDougall. Mother of Teresa (Rick Neble), Cynthia (Jeff Evenson) and Christopher (Jessica MacDougall) and second mother to Brian Milne (predeceased). Grandmother of the best grandchildren in the world, Fraser (Amanda), Spencer (Ally), Morgan, Laila, Hailey and Evan. Blessed with three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Marlie and Zoe. Sister of Leonard, Joseph, Michael and Lucy (all predeceased) and survived by Peter, Larry and Lena. Kind aunt to an endless number of Principe and MacDougall nieces and nephews. Mary was the sixth child of Matteo and Antonia Principe who travelled separately by boat from Italy to Canada for a better life, Matteo in about 1912 and Antonia and their first son Leonard, 10 or so years later. Mary grew up on Walton Street in downtown Toronto (the Ward), with her brothers and sisters. Mary always said her two brothers Larry and Peter, were like fathers to her. Mary met the love of her life Ken at a mutual friend's party (Ken was singing) and were married May 1, 1954. Mary was gracious, cheerful and determined in all her varied life pursuits. There will be a funeral at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019. Visitation on Thursday, March 28th, from 6 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Mom, we know you are dancing with Dad.

Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum

375 Mount Pleasant Road

Toronto , ON M4T 2V8

