MARY MAGDALEN NÁDAI

NÁDAI, MARY MAGDALEN (nee WÉBER) January 3, 1921 - March 16, 2020 Passed away peacefully after 99 years, 2 months and 13 days on this earth. Beloved wife of the late Leslie Nádai. Beloved mother of her 2 children: daughter, Emöke and son, Zsolt. Much loved grandmother (Mama) of Blair, Andrew and Michael and great-grandmother (Omama) of Marlowe. Service to be held on Saturday, March 28th at 11 a.m. at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, Toronto followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2020
