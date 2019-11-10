Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary MANGATTUR. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Obituary

MANGATTUR, Mary Peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the age of 83. Loving wife of Jacob Varghese Mangattur. Devoted mother to her sons Tomy and Jason, and mother-in-law to Shamitha. Proud grandmother to Noelia. Cherished sister to Elamma, Teresa and Rosamma. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mariamma and her brothers, Thomas, Sebastian and Matthew. Mary was like a mother and grandmother to many of her friends and family, including several pets (Christy, Champ, Champ (2), Nikita and Duke). Mary had a passion for gardening. Everyone always enjoyed the beauty of her gardens and the fruits of her labour. Family will receive friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (East of Kennedy Rd.), Scarborough, on Sunday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church, 10 Washburn Way, Scarborough. Interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to the Funeral Home, or if desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.



