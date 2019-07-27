Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY MARGARET BADALI. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Gabriel's Passionist Parish 670 Sheppard Avenue East Toronto , ON View Map Obituary

BADALI, MARY MARGARET November 28, 1942 - July 22, 2019 Mary Margaret Badali was born in Toronto. Daughter to the late Angelo Badali and Antonine (Azzarello). Sister to John Badali (Pauline) and Marian Macdonell (Edward). Aunt to Mark, Margaret Ann, John, Michael. 'Mar' to Beth, Allison, Caroline. Mary Marg lived her motto: Be happy. Her act of giving was daily in spreading a smile to everyone, family, friends and strangers alike. Family was everything to Mary Marg. When her father passed away suddenly, she became her mother's companion and later caregiver. She was integral in raising Marian and Edward's three daughters and a constant star in all of their lives; at birthdays, 'Sundee' dinners and early mornings around the Christmas tree post-sleepover. She brainstormed fun get-togethers and solutions to problems big and small, often dropping everything to jump in the car for a pick-up at school or the subway. Visits with great-niece Stella were a joy. Mary Marg loved nothing more than a good laugh and had a sense of humour that made her priceless to be in our midst. She adored good food, and never stopped enjoying a special treat. Going for a drive, whistling and singing along to oldies on the radio, and following Royal happenings and American politics were some of her favourite pastimes. She went to the show, wore slacks and was always quick with a compliment. She used words like 'smashing' and 'sharp' to give her approval. She travelled to Sicily and other parts in Europe, the Holy Land, across Canada, the United States and spent many winters in Fort Myers, Florida with her parents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mary Marg lived with many health challenges in the last few years of her life. Her Catholic faith served as a guide and source of strength. She was positive, worked hard, never gave up hope and stayed happy. Now she is in heaven. As Mary Marg would say, "Just you wait and see." The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 2:00 – 4:00 and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28th. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Gabriel's Passionist Parish, 670 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto on Monday, July 29 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Covenant House by visiting



