BANASCO, MARY MARGARET (PEGGY) 1924 – 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Peggy Banasco. Peggy was welcomed Home into the loving arms of Jesus on December 11, 2019 at the age of 95 years, with her family by her side. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Banasco. Loving mother of Donna (Joe Modeste) and Dianne. Devoted "Babscha" of Michael (Camille Falletta), Mary (Mike Parravani) and Kayla Banasco. Much loved great-grandmother of Lily and Ella Modeste. Cherished sister of Joan Lavelle and the late Geraldine Lavelle. She will be forever remembered by her dear friend Mary Sheean. Her deep faith, kindness and Irish sense of humour were an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. Special thanks to the staff at St. Michael's Hospital and the staff at New Horizons Tower for your incredible assistance and care throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation http://www. stmichaelsfoundation.com/ or to the New Horizons Tower. http://www.newhorizonstower.com/. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., 416-789-7661).
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019