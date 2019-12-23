Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret BURNS. View Sign Service Information Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen 4115 Lawrence Ave East West Hill , ON M1E2S2 (416)-281-6800 Obituary





BURNS, Mary Margaret (nee TALBOT) April 9, 1942 - December 18, 2019 Mary passed away peacefully late in the evening of December 18th at Providence Healthcare Centre following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer - only recently discovered on Thanksgiving Weekend. From that time forward she was continuously supported and attended to by many family members. Assuredly, she is now in paradise with her deceased parents, Kae and Maurice Talbot, her infant sister, Teresa and the numerous other relatives and friends who preceded her. No one on this Earth could hope to find a more loveable, loyal, sensible and fun-loving companion than Mary! She was the cherished wife of Paul for fifty-two wonderful years, the devoted mother of Patricia Ann (Steve), Michael and John (Maria) and the doting nana of Natalie, Andrew, Liam and Jack. She will be remembered and forever loved by her siblings: Ann (the late John Ellis), John (Janey), Patricia, Robert (Muriel) and Cathy (Mark), as well as by many other relatives and friends. Mary was an admired primary teacher with the MSSB/TCDSB who was unselfishly dedicated to her pupils at St. Paul, St. Theresa Shrine and St. Martin de Porres Schools. Upon retirement, she followed the call to embrace important volunteer work under the auspices of her parish which recognized and desired to meet the special needs of its increasingly diverse demographics. For over twenty-two years she convened the St. Joseph's Highland Creek Refugee/Outreach Committee which continues to serve the low income, new immigrant and refugee populations in the community. Mary relished life with her family and friends, particularly on celebratory occasions. Playing bridge; going to the theatre; gardening and relaxing in the warm sunshine; feeding the birds, chipmunks and squirrels that came into the yard; and reading inspirational books, were some of her favourite activities. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and administrative staffs of Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Toronto General Hospital, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Providence Healthcare Centre. Visitation will take place at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E. (west of Kingston Rd.), Scarborough, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019. Mary's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 28th at St. Joseph's Church, 200 Morrish Ave., followed by interment at Christ the King Cemetery (7770 Steeles Ave., Markham). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Joseph's Parish Refugee/Outreach Committee, the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or the Providence Healthcare Centre. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

