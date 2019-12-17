Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY MARGARET DUTKIEWICZ. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel 1981 Dundas Street W Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2 (905)-828-8000 Obituary

DUTKIEWICZ, MARY MARGARET (nee BUCHAN) Died peacefully with her family beside her on Friday, December 13, 2019 in her 84th year. Mary (Marysia) was the beloved wife of Zbigniew (Zeke) for over 53 years. Mary was devoted to her family and loved family and friends unconditionally. Mary was instrumental in supporting her husband's career around the world, and raising and nurturing her children, James and Christina (Krysia) Sisson. Mary treasured family time, spending time on the farm with the sheep, Christina and her husband Perry, and on many adventures with James and his wife Lee-Ann. Mary was thrilled to be Granny to her grandchildren, Christian, Tess, Olivia, Mary, and Noel, and has gone to give a "Granny hug" to Maddie. A Funeral Mass will be held on December 18th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 2473 Thorn Lodge Drive in Mississauga, followed by a reception at the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas Street West, Mississauga. Interment will occur at a later date at St. Mary's, Lifford, City of Kawartha Lakes. Memorial donations would be appreciated to support the Alzheimer Society and St. Mary's Chapel, Lifford.

DUTKIEWICZ, MARY MARGARET (nee BUCHAN) Died peacefully with her family beside her on Friday, December 13, 2019 in her 84th year. Mary (Marysia) was the beloved wife of Zbigniew (Zeke) for over 53 years. Mary was devoted to her family and loved family and friends unconditionally. Mary was instrumental in supporting her husband's career around the world, and raising and nurturing her children, James and Christina (Krysia) Sisson. Mary treasured family time, spending time on the farm with the sheep, Christina and her husband Perry, and on many adventures with James and his wife Lee-Ann. Mary was thrilled to be Granny to her grandchildren, Christian, Tess, Olivia, Mary, and Noel, and has gone to give a "Granny hug" to Maddie. A Funeral Mass will be held on December 18th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 2473 Thorn Lodge Drive in Mississauga, followed by a reception at the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas Street West, Mississauga. Interment will occur at a later date at St. Mary's, Lifford, City of Kawartha Lakes. Memorial donations would be appreciated to support the Alzheimer Society and St. Mary's Chapel, Lifford. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close