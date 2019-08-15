MARY MARGARET HAMILTON

Obituary

HAMILTON, MARY MARGARET Passed peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at Tall Pines LTC on August 14, 2019, at the age of 103. Predeceased by her husband Jack (1992), son Jack (2010) and sons-in-law Keith (1992) and Al (2016). Loving mother of Patricia, Mary Elizabeth, Charlotte (Brian) and mother-in-law of Gayle. She will be sadly missed by her 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, her sisters Terri, Bernie, Marge, Joan (Bob) and extended family and friends . Family and friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South, Brampton, on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 66A Main Street South, Brampton. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2019
