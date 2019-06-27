Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SISTER MARY MARGARET HUGHES. View Sign Service Information Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel 467 Sherbourne Street Toronto , ON M4X1K5 (416)-924-1408 Obituary



HUGHES, SISTER MARY MARGARET Died peacefully at Providence Healthcare on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in her 99th year of life. Mary was predeceased by parents Joseph Hughes and Kathleen Armstrong Hughes, brothers Francis and Simon known as Red (Theresa), Uncle Father Simon Armstrong and Aunt Ellen Armstrong. She is survived by a sister-in-law Madeleine Hughes. She is loved and greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and her sisters in the Congregation of Our Lady's Missionaries who remember her gentle and caring presence in community and ministry. Mary was born in Nelson Township, Halton County. She was educated in Holy Rosary Parish Toronto, in North Adjala and Alliston. After working in Toronto for some years to support her brother Simon through medical school, Mary entered Our Lady's Missionaries in 1950, a year after the congregation was founded. Mary graduated from Hotel Dieu Hospital School of Nursing in Cornwall in 1956 and worked as a nurse in Cornwall and at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto. She was appointed by our founder Father Dan Macdonald as the first General Superior of Our Lady's Missionaries in 1956. In 1967, Mary was assigned to the OLM mission in Fortaleza, Northeast Brazil, where she spent most of the next forty years. Mary served as a nurse in a maternity hospital in Fortaleza, then in community health, pastoral ministry and Basic Christian Communities in nearby towns and later in Fortaleza as a pastoral visitor in a hospital for treatment of AIDS. Returning to Canada and Toronto at the age of 86, Mary continued to be concerned for the oppressed and about issues of injustice, writing letters and participating in marches and rallies as long as she was able to do so. A prayer service will be held at Presentation Manor, 61 Fairfax Crescent, on Friday, June 28th at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Presentation Manor Chapel Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice will be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com Published in the Toronto Star on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

