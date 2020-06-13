LEAH, Mary Margaret (nee FARRELL) February 10, 1918- June 4, 2020 Peacefully, in her 103rd year, at North York General Hospital. Margaret was the loving wife of G.W. David Leah (deceased 1977) for 31 years. Mother to David (Mary), Mary Clare and Donal (Janet). Loving Grandmother to Ginette (Ben), Stephen, Michael, Wesley, Joshua and Andrew. Great-Grandmother to Rebelle and Jacob. Margaret was predeceased by her parents James and Devla Farrell and by her brothers James Ambrose and Cyril Joseph. Born in Arthur, Ontario, Margaret moved to Toronto at an early age with her family. Beside her family, her passion was bridge, she was a member of several bridge clubs. She was always ready for a game. Margaret spent hours talking to family and friends on the telephone, another one of her passions. Other great loves she had were the family cottage at Keswick, Ontario, for some 42 years and often repeated telling of interesting stories of her large family (she had 96 first cousins). There were many instances, situations and events - funny, strange and not to be believed - that she got herself into that are legend in the family lore. In later years, she volunteered at her church, St. Edwards Catholic Church in Willowdale, as well as driving for Meals on Wheels. She also worked part-time at the Canada post office and the Christmas seals. Margaret was a member of the Catholic Women's League for 65 years and before she was married, she worked at the Bell Telephone Company. A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be determined. Margaret will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill, Ontario, on Thursday, June 11, 2020.