Mary Margaret LEESON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEESON, Mary Margaret (nee SMITH) On April 10, 2020, Mary passed away at the age of 85. Predeceased by husband Chuck. Beloved mother to Donald (Nancy) and John. Grandmother to Bobby (Kirsty), Eric (Laura), Andrew, Daniel and Samantha. Great-grandmother to James, William, Annabelle, Emmett and Charlotte. Cremation has taken place. Memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. I'd like to thank Dufferin Oaks in Shelburne for the excellent care over the years.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved