LEESON, Mary Margaret (nee SMITH) On April 10, 2020, Mary passed away at the age of 85. Predeceased by husband Chuck. Beloved mother to Donald (Nancy) and John. Grandmother to Bobby (Kirsty), Eric (Laura), Andrew, Daniel and Samantha. Great-grandmother to James, William, Annabelle, Emmett and Charlotte. Cremation has taken place. Memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. I'd like to thank Dufferin Oaks in Shelburne for the excellent care over the years.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2020.