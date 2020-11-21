1/
Mary Margaret SCHUCK
SCHUCK, Mary Margaret Sadly, on November 16, 2020, in New Zealand, Mary Margaret died peacefully, surrounded by her husband Dougal and their three children Aidan, Elizabeth and Alexander. Mary Margaret lost her long, hard fought battle against Cancer, but it did not diminish the strength, love, and compassion that she carried with her to the end. Her shortened life touched many, as evidenced by the outpouring of tributes from around the world. Mary Margaret joins her beloved parents, Mary and Bill Schuck, but leaves her deeply grieving brothers Michael (Catherine), Tom (Helene), Ted (Jennifer) and Andrew and her loving Aunt, Sr. Anne Purcell, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life for her Canadian family and friends will be celebrated at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
