JOYCE, MARY MARGUERITE May 2, 1930 – April 16, 2019 Surrounded by the love of family at Matthews House Hospice, Mary left us peacefully for her Eternal Home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. May God be with Her. Mary Marguerite, beloved wife for 67 years of Leo Joyce. Daughter of the late Harry and Irene Fleming. Daughter-in-law of the late Harry and Eileen Joyce. Sister of the late Joe (Lois) and Harold (Frances) Fleming. Sister-in-law of the late Rosemary O'Leary (Pat), Theresa Keogh (Larry) and the late Francis Joyce. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held at W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria St. E., Alliston, on Monday, April 22nd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 190 King St. S., Alliston, on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11:00 a.m. If so desired, memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, would be appreciated by the family.

244 Victoria Street East

Alliston , ON L9R 1V6

