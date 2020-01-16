Home

MARR, Mary Passed away peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2020, in her 99th year. Mary predeceased by her beloved husband John Marr, brother George Banas and sister-in-law Kay Banas. Loving aunt to Lydia, Eva, Susan, George, Sarka (late Jerry). Great-aunt to 10 nephews and nieces and 7 great-great-nephews and nieces. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church Building Fund.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 16, 2020
