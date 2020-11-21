1/
MARY MARTIN
MARTIN, MARY (nee BUCKLAND) Passed away peacefully, at Southlake Regional Health Care Centre, on November 17, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years Bruce Martin, and her son David Martin. Loving mother to Shelia (Dennis), Robert (Kimberly) and Douglas (Lisa). Adored grandma of Katy, Meghan, Michael, Adrianna, Mariah, Rose, Christine, Theresa, Brittany and Kelty. Doting great-grandmother of Julia, Owen and Dalton. There will be a private ceremony. Funeral Services were entrusted to the Taylor Funeral Home in Newmarket. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of choice in honour of Mom.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
