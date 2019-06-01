MEINERS, MARY MAUREEN On Saturday morning, May 25, 2019, Mary Maureen Meiners, age 88, passed peacefully at Lakeshore Lodge, her home of 12 years. Wife of William Meiners (predeceased), devoted mother to Ken, Don and Billy (predeceased). Grandmother to Jordon and Amber. Only sister to Sheila Murray (nee Matheson), and one and only "Aunt Min" to Jane Anne Murray and Rod Murray. Very special thanks to the entire staff on the fourth floor of Lakeshore Lodge whom Mary loved very much and who loved and tenderly cared for Mary and Bill over the years. As per her wishes, Mary has been cremated. A private, family interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery, Garden of Gethsemane, where her family are buried. Mary passed her declining years as an active participant at Lakeshore Lodge. A memorial service honouring Mary and other residents who have passed from Lakeshore Lodge, will be held there, Saturday, June 8th at 11 a.m. Please RVSP. Mary loved her Lord, and was a very generous supporter over the years of people- especially kids with interesting stories and special needs. Respect and honouring of Mary's giving spirit, can be demonstrated with donations to Ontario Pioneer Camps - Special Projects
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019