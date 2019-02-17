McKENNA, Mary (nee SALNICKY) September 25, 1927-February 14, 2019 Peacefully, with her family by her side, in her 92nd year. Daughter of the late Anna and Peter Salnicky. Beloved wife of Joseph William McKenna. Dear mother of Cathie, Peter, Danny, Michael, Terri, Patrick, and Sarah. Sister of Anne Limnidis. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Brandon, Melissa, Marieke, AJ, Anna, Tess, Katie, Julia, Joseph, Lydia, Eoin, Kieran, Amelia, Jade, and Sage; and her seven great-grandchildren. Mary was born in the small village of Benkovce, Czechoslovakia, now Slovakia, in 1927. Mary and Joseph were married in 1954. She was deeply proud and passionate about her Slovak traditions – especially large family gatherings, traditional foods and summers at the cottage on Lake Muskoka. Our mother was truly a gift from God, and her shining example of faith will last with us forever. Visitation will be held at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. West, Toronto, on Monday, February 18th, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Panachida at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Liturgy on Tuesday, February 19th, 11 a.m., St. Christopher's Roman Catholic Church, Clarkson Rd., Mississauga. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
