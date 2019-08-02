McMILLAN, MARY Passed away peacefully, on July 30, 2019, in Toronto with family by her side. Predeceased by her husband, Jack. Beloved sister to Henrietta. Loving mother to Paul (Christine), Karen (Kent), Sharon (Robert) and Fiona (Dean). Cherished grandmother to Megan, Brendan, Melissa, Jenna, Julia, Mary, Fiona, Madeleine, Jack, Alannah and Tallulah. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her friends and extended family. A Funeral Mass will be held at HOLY FAMILY CHURCH, 91 Ribblesdale Drive, Whitby on Saturday, August 3rd, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences at www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 2, 2019