|
|
COREY, Sister Mary Michaelette (Anna) (Felician Sister) Sister Mary Michaelette Corey, in her 95th year, peacefully went home to her God on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Holy Name of Mary Convent in Mississauga. During her 73 years of religious life, she ministered mainly as a pastoral minister in various parishes in the Toronto area and fondly spoke of her work at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Parish, and St. Philip Neri Parish in Toronto. Loving sister of Margaret (Michael) Turosky; beloved aunt of Annette, Mariette (Peter), and Michael (Kathy); great-aunt of Justin, Laura, Jennifer, Samantha, Michael, Steven and Anthony; and great-great-aunt of Breanna. Sister was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Anne Corey. The Felician Sisters express their sincere gratitude to the nursing staff and caregivers from Acclaim Health and CBI Home Health, and doctors Christine Pereira, Melissa Graham and Tara Ahmed, from Credit Valley Family Health Team, for their great care and support. Friends may call at Holy Name of Mary Convent, 2165 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga, from 3:00-9:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Wake Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Convent Chapel on Monday, January 20th, at 10 a.m. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Felician Sisters or the Felician Sisters' mission in Tulita, NWT. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, Hurontario Street, Mississauga.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020