Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY MILDRED (MILL) TAYLOR. View Sign Service Information Mundell Funeral Home 79 West Street North Orillia , ON L3V 5C1 (705)-325-2231 Obituary

TAYLOR, MARY MILDRED (MILL) Died peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Mill, in her 92nd year, was predeceased by her husbands Donald (Dinty) Moore and Alan (Ted) Taylor. She is survived by her children, Janice (Jan) Finlay, Gregg Moore and her stepdaughter Deborah Mahoney. She had three loving grandchildren Vanessa Borg, Seana Jones and Amanda Gaukroger and their spouses and was blessed with 6 great-grandchildren. Mill was born in Port Arthur, Ontario and then moved to Toronto in 1953. She and her husband Ted owned and operated several businesses including the Quo Vadis Restaurant (5 Star) - one of Toronto's finest! They became "Snow Birds" retiring in Lagoon City, Ontario and vacationed annually in Florida. She will be fondly remembered by her many friends in Canada and as the "Queen" by her friends in Old Bridge Village, Fort Myers, Florida. She was known for her quick wit, charm and grace. Mill was a "Regal Lady". A "Celebration of Life" will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 p.m., at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West Street North, Orillia, Ontario L3V 5C1. Telephone, 705-325-2231. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Charity of your choice. Messages of condolence are welcomed at

TAYLOR, MARY MILDRED (MILL) Died peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Mill, in her 92nd year, was predeceased by her husbands Donald (Dinty) Moore and Alan (Ted) Taylor. She is survived by her children, Janice (Jan) Finlay, Gregg Moore and her stepdaughter Deborah Mahoney. She had three loving grandchildren Vanessa Borg, Seana Jones and Amanda Gaukroger and their spouses and was blessed with 6 great-grandchildren. Mill was born in Port Arthur, Ontario and then moved to Toronto in 1953. She and her husband Ted owned and operated several businesses including the Quo Vadis Restaurant (5 Star) - one of Toronto's finest! They became "Snow Birds" retiring in Lagoon City, Ontario and vacationed annually in Florida. She will be fondly remembered by her many friends in Canada and as the "Queen" by her friends in Old Bridge Village, Fort Myers, Florida. She was known for her quick wit, charm and grace. Mill was a "Regal Lady". A "Celebration of Life" will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 p.m., at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West Street North, Orillia, Ontario L3V 5C1. Telephone, 705-325-2231. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Charity of your choice. Messages of condolence are welcomed at mundellfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close