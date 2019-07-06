TAYLOR, MARY MILDRED (MILL) Died peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Mill, in her 92nd year, was predeceased by her husbands Donald (Dinty) Moore and Alan (Ted) Taylor. She is survived by her children, Janice (Jan) Finlay, Gregg Moore and her stepdaughter Deborah Mahoney. She had three loving grandchildren Vanessa Borg, Seana Jones and Amanda Gaukroger and their spouses and was blessed with 6 great-grandchildren. Mill was born in Port Arthur, Ontario and then moved to Toronto in 1953. She and her husband Ted owned and operated several businesses including the Quo Vadis Restaurant (5 Star) - one of Toronto's finest! They became "Snow Birds" retiring in Lagoon City, Ontario and vacationed annually in Florida. She will be fondly remembered by her many friends in Canada and as the "Queen" by her friends in Old Bridge Village, Fort Myers, Florida. She was known for her quick wit, charm and grace. Mill was a "Regal Lady". A "Celebration of Life" will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 p.m., at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West Street North, Orillia, Ontario L3V 5C1. Telephone, 705-325-2231. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Charity of your choice. Messages of condolence are welcomed at mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019