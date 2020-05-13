MUHIC, MARY Milka (nee PAZNAR) June 4, 1935 - May 11, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on Monday, May 11, 2020. Loving wife of the late Cyril Senior. Dear mom to Cyril Jr. (Sandra) and the late Tom. Beloved grandma to Devon (Gavin) and Danny and great-grandma to Taran and Aurora. In these unsettled times, we are unable to join together for an open service. Please honour Mary's memory by donating to the charity of your choice, performing an act of kindness for someone in need, and cherishing your loved ones. Online condolences can be placed at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com Mom and Dad, dancing together to heaven's music.
Published in Toronto Star on May 13, 2020.