MONICK, Mary It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Monick, age 96, passed away sleeping peacefully the evening of Friday, December 27, 2019. Born in Toronto to Lazarus and Yordana Karrandjas, Mary is survived by her son Dennis and grandchildren Leacia and Jodi. She was predeceased by her husband George and son Bruce. She was the nucleus of our family. A kind, generous and loving soul that cared for others and was cherished and regarded by everyone she met. A truly remarkable human being whose unconditional love and gentle smile will be deeply missed. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home (6191 Yonge St., North York, Ontario), on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association. Online condolences may be made at jerrettfuneralhometoronto.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020