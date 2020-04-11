|
|
MRSE, Mary (nee BUTKOVICH) Mary passed away peacefully, after a brief illness on April 7, 2020, at Mississauga Hospital, at the age of 88. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Tony, and her loving parents Mike and Kate Butkovich. She was the loving mother of Anthony and daughter in-law Veronika, and proud grandmother of Peter, Mariana and Daniel. She will also be dearly missed by her sisters, Olga Cvecich and Kathy Butkovich, her nephew and nieces, as well as other relatives and friends in Canada, Croatia and elsewhere. Our sincere thanks to the "4B Medicine" healthcare team, who made Mary's last month as comfortable as possible. A burial service for close family was held at Assumption Cemetery. If desired, donations in memory of Mary to the Alzheimer Society or Croatian Martyrs Parish would be appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be shared on Mary's tribute page at www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020