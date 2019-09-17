HUGHES, MARY MURIEL (nee HANSEN) Passed away on September 14, 2019, in her 90th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of almost 64 years, Alan. Sadly missed by her loving children: Eric (Geofrey), Erin (Mike), Peggy and Monica (Al), her grandchildren: Caleb (Ashley), Mallory, Evan, Chelayne and Ryan and her great-grandson, Zachary. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church (21 Bayly Street East, Ajax, Ontario). Reception to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2019