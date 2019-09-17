MARY MURIEL HUGHES

HUGHES, MARY MURIEL (nee HANSEN) Passed away on September 14, 2019, in her 90th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of almost 64 years, Alan. Sadly missed by her loving children: Eric (Geofrey), Erin (Mike), Peggy and Monica (Al), her grandchildren: Caleb (Ashley), Mallory, Evan, Chelayne and Ryan and her great-grandson, Zachary. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church (21 Bayly Street East, Ajax, Ontario). Reception to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2019
