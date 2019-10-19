NITSOU, MARY Passed away at Nisbet Lodge & McClintock Manor, on October 15, 2019, at the age of 98. Predeceased by husband Chris and daughter Evangeline. Loving mother of Connie. Yaya to Paul. Visitation will be held at Metamorphosis Tou Sotirios Greek Orthodox Church, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 10 a.m., until the time of the funeral service in the church at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Directions and condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019