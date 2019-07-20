O'HARA, Mary (nee FRASER) Passed on July 10, 2019 in her 97th year at Parkview Meadows. Formerly a resident of Adelaide St. W. in Toronto for over 50 years. Beloved wife of the late William Dean O'Hara. Dear mother of Judy Beatty, John (Dereth Wood), Jeannie (Don Rutledge), Chris and Paul. Much loved Nana of Janet (Larry Gadallah), Jill (Mark Stafford), Nichole (Rick Villeneuve), Johnathan Werynski (Tracey McCutcheon), Emily O'Hara, Geoff O'Hara (Olivia), Liam O'Hara, Joshua O'Hara and the late Sarah. Great-Grandmother of Josh, Madisun, Noah, Zac and Chloe. Mary was predeceased by siblings, Bill, Alf, Elma, Myrtle, Jean and Dorothy. Mary and Bill were foster parents to more than 200 children with the Toronto Children's Aid. Cremation has taken place. Details of Celebration of Life are at southcoastfuneralservice.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019