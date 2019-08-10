PALMER, MARY "SHIRLEY" (nee NORRIS) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Mary "Shirley" Palmer (nee Norris) at her happy place, her cottage on Glamor Lake on Monday, August 5, 2019, in her 84th year. Beloved wife of Donald. Predeceased by Arthur Bastien. Loving mother of Corinne (Robert) Allan (Cecilia) and Michelle (Michael). Proud Nannie of Melissa, Chelsea, Mathew, Austin, Olivia, Carter and Emily. She will be sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews. Visitation to take place at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke, 416-679-1803, on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Glendale Chapel. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens.

