DEANS, MARY PATRICIA (GLORIA) At Kipling Acres, Toronto, on February 18, 2019, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her loving husband Robert Deans and their son Daniel. Will be sadly missed by her daughter Gay Moore and her much-loved grandchildren Matthew Moore and Scott Moore and her nieces Carol (John) and Connie. Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of Mary's life will take place at a later date. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, But there's an ache within my heart That will never go away. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019

