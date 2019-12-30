Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Mary Patricia "Pat" WHITE. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Timothy Eaton Memorial Church 230 St. Clair Avenue West Toronto , ON View Map Obituary

WHITE, Dr. Mary Patricia "Pat" On Thursday, December 26, 2019 Mary Patricia "Pat" White, MD, MA, FRCP, slipped gently into rest. Pat was born March 8, 1924 to David and Matilda Armstrong of Toronto and was raised in a strict but loving home. At fourteen she formed the desire to become a physician. In 1947, Pat was one of only fifteen women to graduate from the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine. She then became the first woman intern at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC. From 1948-50, Pat held a Poliomyelitis Research Fellowship from Sick Children's Hospital. Her clinical field work in Dufferin County contributed to the understanding of the epidemiology of polio. For this research Pat was awarded an MA by the University of Toronto. Pat completed her Residency Training in Psychiatry in 1964 and further training in the Toronto Institute of Psychoanalysis in 1975. Pat and a classmate were the first female psychoanalysts trained in Canada. Pat served as a Training Analyst until her death. She was the Lead Psychiatrist at the University of Toronto Mental Health Division of the Student Health service from 1964 to 1984, the first such appointment in a Canadian university. From 1984 until her retirement at age 86 in 2010 Pat engaged in private practice. After retirement, she continued to read and write in her field and to mentor younger psychoanalysts. Pat married Peter Gordon White, a United Church minister, in 1950. The couple delighted in a 63 year marriage until Peter's death in 2013. It is hard to conceive of a more loving marriage than theirs. Peter and Pat moved into the Russell Hill Retirement Residence in 2012 where they found a welcoming community. The family is deeply grateful to all staff of the Russell Hill, the Temmy Latner Palliative Care team and her devoted Personal Service Workers who helped Pat through her short final illness. Pat is survived by children David (June Carroll), John (Sophia Grigoriadis) and Patty Farris (Stephen); by grandchildren Adam, Julia (David Gould) and Laura (Taran Chadha); Emil and Theo; Allan Farris (Judith) and Daniel Farris (Gillian); and by great-grandchildren Anna, Peter and Idris Farris. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7th. Funeral services will be held in Timothy Eaton Memorial Church (230 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto) on Wednesday, January 8th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through



