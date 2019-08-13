Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY PEEL. View Sign Obituary

PEEL, MARY Mary Peel, 74 of London, Ontario, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at home, as per her wishes, in the presence of her loved ones. Mary was born in New Waterford, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia on May 29, 1945; the third daughter of James "Francis" Petrie and Mary Margaret MacLean (both deceased). Left to mourn are: husband David (married 1970), son Andrew and granddaughter Miya and daughter Laura (Patrick) Lee and grandsons Owen and Gabriel. Mary leaves her sisters: Patricia (John) Nearing, Osoyoos, BC.; Pauline (Gord) MacMaster, Port Hawkesbury, Cape Breton; and Helen (Jack) Brown, Fredericton, NB; her sister-in-law Susan Peel (Ruth) Niagara Falls, Ontario, plus seven nieces and nephews and fifteen grandnieces and nephews, plus many cousins. She was also predeceased by her in-laws: Tom and Elsie Peel; one brother, Gerrard and three sisters: Audrey, Lois and Lillian; who all died in infancy. Mary graduated from Saint Agnes High School in New Waterford and St. Rita School of Nursing in Sydney, Cape Breton, as an RN. From there she moved to Toronto and began her career as a pediatric nurse, starting at Toronto East General Hospital (Michael Garron Hospital) in 1967 and followed by positions at: Brampton Memorial Hospital, Belleville General Hospital and finally Child and Parent Research Institute (CPRI) London, retiring in 2004 and then she joined David in working at their own company until finally both of them retired for good in 2015. Mary was an accomplished cook and was at her happiest entertaining family and friends. She was devoted to her family and loved her grandchildren dearly. She thoroughly enjoyed travelling the world and was able to enjoy time spent in various parts of: Canada, US, Caribbean, Japan and numerous trips to Europe until pulmonary fibrosis severely confined her activities. As per Mary's wishes there will be no funeral. The family will be arranging a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis. Mary wishes to thank the numerous individuals who treated her with so much respect, dignity and empathy: Dr. D. Cavanaugh, Lisa Biggs, Dr. M. Mura, Sheena Jacobs, Jessie Wong and Elsa Thoms, Dr. Achtar, Dr. J. MacLean and Jeff and Mark from London Home Respiratory.

