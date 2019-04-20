Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY PHYLISS DAISY HAIGH. View Sign

HAIGH, MARY PHYLISS DAISY (nee BARTHORPE) April 6, 1929 Phyliss, born in Toronto, passed away peacefully at Dufferin Place, Nanaimo, surrounded by her family on April 3, 2019, three days before her 90th birthday. Predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Alexander Peter Haigh in 2002. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Karen (Bill) and Sandy (Bev), her grandchildren Peter (Luisa), Lisa (Don) and Sandra (Shawn) and her great-grandchildren Michelle, Xander, Harlyn, Caroline and Lendrum. Peter and Phyllis were interred together at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens on April 8th. We would like to thank all the staff at Dufferin Place, with a special thank you to the staff on Birch Wing. All your little acts of kindness filled our hearts. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.

