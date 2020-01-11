Home

PRINCL, MARY Peacefully, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, Mississauga, Ontario, at the age of 97. Dear sister of Joe Princl. Caring aunt of Mayda Arvaj, Anita Princl, Milena Raschpichler, Karl Princl, Sloan Princl and Andy Arvaj. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 12, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Monday at 10:45 a.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Young Street, Thornhill). Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
