RICHARDSON, MARY Peacefully passed away on January 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Caring and devoted mother to James (the late Carolyn) and Ian (Karen). She will be reunited with her sons Cameron and Donald. Proud Nana to Michael (Hayley), Devon (Kaitlin), Paul (Michelle) and 2 great-grandchildren. Mary will be remembered in the hearts of many nieces, nephews and friends. A mass of Christian burial will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E., Thornhill (west of Bayview), in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the and the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020