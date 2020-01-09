Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY RICHARDSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY RICHARDSON Obituary
RICHARDSON, MARY Peacefully passed away on January 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Caring and devoted mother to James (the late Carolyn) and Ian (Karen). She will be reunited with her sons Cameron and Donald. Proud Nana to Michael (Hayley), Devon (Kaitlin), Paul (Michelle) and 2 great-grandchildren. Mary will be remembered in the hearts of many nieces, nephews and friends. A mass of Christian burial will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E., Thornhill (west of Bayview), in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the and the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -