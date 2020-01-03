|
|
ROBERTSON, MARY RITA It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mary Rita Robertson (née MacDonald) on December 29, 2019 at the Gibson Long Term Care Centre in North York in her 97th year. Mary was born on January 20, 1922 to the late William Hector and Elizabeth (Siddall) MacDonald. As a young woman she left Antigonish, Nova Scotia, to move to the big city of Halifax where she met her first husband, Arthur Chapman. Flt. Sgt. Chapman, RCAF 10 Squadron, went missing in action over the Atlantic shortly after their marriage. She then moved to Toronto, where she met her husband Lloyd George Robertson. Mary and Lloyd built their lives in Toronto with summer visits to Nova Scotia and to their much-loved cottage on Georgian Bay. Mary is survived by her sister, Alma MacLean (Maryvale) her brother, Dougall MacDonald (Toronto) and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews from the MacDonald and Robertson families. She was predeceased by her first husband Arthur Chapman, her husband Lloyd George Robertson, her son David Lloyd Robertson, her brothers Francis (Florence), Roy (Clara), Lewis (Evelyn), Bernard, and sisters Theresa, Louise (John), and Helen (Ulrich). Mary will be lovingly remembered for her giving nature, her love of family, her enormous energy, quick wit, sense of adventure and deep and abiding faith. The family will receive guests at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4th. A service will follow. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 3, 2020