Passed away on June 16, 2020, at Copernicus Lodge in Toronto. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John daughter Elizabeth Dicecco, and son John. Will be deeply missed by daughters Maria (Richard) Grotek, Kristine Goldman, and Rosanne (Mike) Kril, grandchildren Stan, Alicia, Jaclyn, Dorian, Veronica, Raymond, Jimmy, and Amanda. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Copernicus Lodge would be greatly appreciated by the family. A private service has been held.

