Mary Rosalie WEGORZEWSKI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on June 16, 2020, at Copernicus Lodge in Toronto. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John daughter Elizabeth Dicecco, and son John. Will be deeply missed by daughters Maria (Richard) Grotek, Kristine Goldman, and Rosanne (Mike) Kril, grandchildren Stan, Alicia, Jaclyn, Dorian, Veronica, Raymond, Jimmy, and Amanda. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Copernicus Lodge would be greatly appreciated by the family. A private service has been held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved