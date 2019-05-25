Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Roselyn MCKAY. View Sign Service Information Simple Alternative Funeral Centre 1535 South Gateway Road Mississauga , ON L4W 5J1 (905)-602-1580 Obituary

MCKAY, Mary Roselyn (nee BURGESS) Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa in her 80th year. Mary was living in Oxford Mills at the time of her passing, but she had been a longtime resident of Toronto/Mississauga. Originally from Kentville, she has always been a proud Nova Scotian at heart. Mary was predeceased by her adoring husband Gordon. Loving mother to Debbie Marinos (Spiro), Cathy DeJong and Shelley Young (Chris). Cherished Grandma/Momma of Sabrina, Brandi, Tommy, Kaylee, Danny, Chloe and Kamryn. She is survived by her siblings Patricia and James; and predeceased by her parents Archibald and Mary Priscilla Burgess, brothers Ken, Wilfred, William, Richard, Albert, John, Cecil Peter and Paul and her son-in-law Jacobus "Buz" DeJong. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga, on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Lung Association or the would be appreciated by the family. A special note of thanks is offered to Dr. Mira Abdel Malek of Kemptville, as well as the doctors, nurses and staff both at QCH and The Irving Greenberg Family Cancer Centre in Ottawa for their excellent care. We would also like to extend a kind thank you to the nurses/PSWs from both Bayshore Health Care and Saint Elizabeth Health Care for their in-home support.

Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.