McMERTY, MARY RUTH (nee EARLE) Mary passed suddenly on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital in her 71st year. Survived by husband Jim and brothers David and Peter. Loving aunt to Stephanie, Lee, Naomi and David. Mary made many friends in her career at Workers' Comp. She loved to entertain and her baking and cooking were a treat. Mary had the biggest heart for her dogs and cats along the way and they were lucky to have her as their mom. A private cremation followed by a celebration of life to be announced. Much appreciation to Dr. L. Rubin for his care throughout the years. Donations to St. Michael's Hospital would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Miss you, Kiddo
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 10, 2020