Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY McMERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY RUTH McMERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY RUTH McMERTY Obituary
McMERTY, MARY RUTH (nee EARLE) Mary passed suddenly on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital in her 71st year. Survived by husband Jim and brothers David and Peter. Loving aunt to Stephanie, Lee, Naomi and David. Mary made many friends in her career at Workers' Comp. She loved to entertain and her baking and cooking were a treat. Mary had the biggest heart for her dogs and cats along the way and they were lucky to have her as their mom. A private cremation followed by a celebration of life to be announced. Much appreciation to Dr. L. Rubin for his care throughout the years. Donations to St. Michael's Hospital would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Miss you, Kiddo
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -