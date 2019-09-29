SEQUEIRA, MARY Passed suddenly, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in her 81st year. Loving wife of the late Francis. Cherished mother of Diana DeSouza, Patsy Rebeiro (Mel), Mina Moraes (Abil) and John Paul (Andrea). Proud and beloved Granny of Ann Lobo (Roger), Angelica Almeida (Wayne), Andrew DeSouza (Jenniffer), Sara Rebello (Melroy), Rebecca Patterson (Jordan), Kevin Moraes and Jason Moraes (Niki). Doting Punimai of James Sequeira and Nathaniel Rebello. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.), on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at the funeral home within the Chapel of St. Joseph on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Table. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 29, 2019