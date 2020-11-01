1/1
SEVILLE, MARY (nee MAHER) (aka Mum, Gran, Granny, Nana and Gigi) March 22, 1930 - October 25, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, in her 90th year, in the company of her loved ones. She will be sadly missed but lovingly remembered by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her extended family. A private cremation has already taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Mary will return to Oldham, England, and be reunited with her precious son Howard (October 1955 - May 1965) in The Garden of Remembrance. I am at peace my souls at rest There is no need for tears For with your love I was so blessed For all those many years Remember not my fight for breath Remember not the strife Please do not dwell on my death Remember me and celebrate my life. Love you all! Mum

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
