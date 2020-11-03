SEVILLE, MARY (nee MAHER) (aka Mum, Granny, Nana and Gigi) March 22, 1930 - October 25, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, in her 91st year, in the company of her loved ones. She will be sadly missed but lovingly remembered by her children Andrea, Howard (predeceased), Stephen (Karen), Adrian, David (Tammy) and Kathryn (David), her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mary will return to Oldham, England to be reunited with her precious son Howard (October 1955 - May 1965) in The Garden of Remembrance.



