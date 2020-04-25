SHABOTYNSKY, MARY 1928 - 2020 Peacefully in her 92nd year, Mary passed away on April 22, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, John, with whom she shared a blessed and happy life for over 65 years and her son, Anthony (Toni) who left us all too soon in 2015. Mary was born on March 5, 1928, in Gorizdrich, Belarus, to the late Michael and Anna (Ostapyk) Danyluk and was the younger sister of the late Stephan Danyluk. Mary's early life was marked with war time occupations which ultimately transferred her family to a farm operation in Germany. In 1947, while in a refugee camp, she met and married John Shabotynsky where her first son, Nicholas, was born. A few years later the family arrived in Canada and settled in Toronto. There they expanded their family further with Toni and then Michael. Mary was a talented seamstress who was employed in Toronto's garment industry for over 25 years. She also created beautiful Ukrainian embroideries. She was an active member of the church community of St. Volodymyr's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral where she volunteered her time to raise money for the parish. Mary spent many summers enjoying time at the cottage with friends and family. Her family has fond memories of cooking with "Babtsia", walking along Cawaja Beach and remembering late night card games where Ukrainian songs were sung late into the night. Mary leaves behind her sons Nicholas and Michael, granddaughters Melanie (Dale), Tatiana (Adam), Anna (Darius), grandsons Brent and Kyle, great-grandchildren Oliver, William, Leila and Mila. Mary's incredible strength and selflessness will be remembered and greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. The family extends its sincere gratitude to the staff at Eatonville Care Centre for their care and compassion. Visitation with limited numbers will be held on Sunday, April 26th between 4 and 6 p.m. at Cardinal Funeral Home - 366 Bathurst Street in Toronto. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date for friends when the world is a safer place. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to support St. Volodymyr's Cathedral. http://www.stvolodymyr.ca/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.